Brett Eldredge’s next album, ‘Sunday Drive,’ ups his self-awareness and vulnerability

Brett Eldredge returned to the spotlight after a year-long break on Friday, dropping his new single, “Gabrielle.” But that isn’t all: The singer has announced his next album, Sunday Drive, which is due for release on July 10.

The project is the result of a long process of self-work and introspection for Brett that included a break from social media and a weeks-long, self-imposed solo writing retreat in a California beach cottage. The singer’s goal was to rediscover perspective, after a decade of touring hard and notching hit after hit.

“I think you have to give yourself permission to do anything in life, to be brave a little bit,” Brett says. “I got to a certain point where I was doing something in repetition, and it was all really good…but I felt like I wasn’t giving enough of myself.”

The songs on Sunday Drive will reach deeper, expressing more of the star’s real personal life, soulful musical inclinations and Midwestern values.

“It took a lot of self-awareness to finally realize that if I do really have a lot more in me, then I’ve got to step up and I’ve got to take that step off the edge. And I think enough time of doing it the same way made me realize it’s time to do it big,” Brett says.

To that end, he’s dropping two additional instant grat tracks, “Crowd My Mind” and “Where the Heart Is,” which are available for immediate download today. Sunday Drive is also available for pre-order now.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.