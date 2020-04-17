Big 3, Mason & Remy, Video

BIG 3: Reopening the US in Stages, Stay-At-Home STL Extended & Kentucky Derby

April 17, 2020
1. Many public officials, health professionals and some top business executives have warned about trying to reopen the country too soon as the coronavirus outbreak continues.

2. The stay-at-home order is being extended in the St. Louis area.

3. The 146th Kentucky Derby has been pushed back to Labor Day weekend due to the coronavirus outbreak.