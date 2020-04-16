Bud and Broadway
Trending w/ Bud And Broadway 04/16: Origin Of COVID-19, Seeds In High Demand, And Plans To Open Parts Of The Country In May
April 16, 2020
Here’s what’s trending with Bud and Broadway 0416 – there is increasing confidence that coronavirus was created in a Chinese lab and not a market, seeds are in high demand for vegetable gardens due to boredom from stay at home orders, and the CDC would like to reopen parts of the country by mid May since 90% of the population has followed the safety guidelines.