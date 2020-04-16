‘Six Feet Apart’: Luke Combs wrote a song for the COVID-19 era

Luke Combs is known for being a prolific songwriter with a knack for relating to everyday life, but his newest unreleased tune, “Six Feet Apart,” strikes a particularly timely chord.

The hitmaker served up his weekly livestream show last night, and his set list included a song that perfectly depicts what quarantined fans and artists alike have been thinking. “Six Feet Apart” waxes nostalgic about all the little things Luke used to take for granted, like sharing a hug with a friend or spending an evening out at a bar.

“I miss my mom, I miss my dad/I miss the road, I miss my band/giving hugs and shaking hands…” Luke sings, accompanied only by his acoustic guitar. “It’s a mystery, I suppose/Just how long this thing goes.”

Still, the song assures listeners, the new regimen of social distancing won’t last forever. “There’ll be life after dark /Some day when we aren’t six feet apart,” Luke declares.

In the meantime, Luke and his musical pals are doing everything they can to keep sharing music with their fans. The “Beer Never Broke My Heart” star is on tap to take the Grand Ole Opry stage during the bill scheduled for Saturday, along with Craig Morgan.

Though the Opry closed its doors to concertgoers last month, the hallowed hall continues to broadcast its weekly show live on WSM radio and over its new network, Circle.

