Nashville notes

Lee Ann Womack and her daughter Aubrie Sellers will appear on “Whiskey Sour Happy Hour,” a new online variety show hosted by Ed Helms, star of The Office star and co-founder of roots music website The Bluegrass Situation. The weekly show is in benefit of MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund and Direct Relief. The debut episode featuring Lee Ann and Aubrie airs at 8 p.m. ET on April 22 on The Bluegrass Situation’s website, YouTube and Facebook pages.

Tyler Rich‘s debut single “The Difference” has been certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. Tyler announced the news to fans during a recent livestream event where he and the song’s co-writer, Devin Dawson, performed an acoustic rendition. “The Difference” is featured on Tyler’s 2018 self-titled EP.

Fans will get to relive a live Waylon Jennings concert with the release of Waylon Jennings: The Outlaw Performance on May 15. The concert was filmed in 1978 at Waylon’s sold-out show at the Grand Ole Opry and features performances of such classics as “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys” and “Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way.” It’ll be available as a DVD and on digital platforms.

