LISTEN: Brad Paisley Drops New Surprise Single ‘No I In Beer’

Nashville’s Brad Paisley released a surprise new single called “No I in Beer” which he apparently wrote a couple of years ago, but says the message feels very timely. “People are utilizing this time to connect and to feel solidarity as human beings,” said Paisley. “This song wasn’t written for this specific moment we are all facing, but it takes on a new meaning for me when I hear it now.”

The song, co-written with longtime collaborator Kelley Lovelace in 2018, is about spending time with close friends and family. Check out the single here and let us know what you think at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

