Chris Janson speaks for those who’ve lost jobs in the pandemic in unreleased ‘Put Me Back to Work’

Chris Janson speaks to the plight of working class people in “Put Me Back to Work,” an unreleased tune that he debuted on social media today.

The song’s message is a painful one, and for many, it’s all too familiar: The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the economy to a screeching halt, costing millions of Americans their jobs.

“Put me back to work/It’s been too damn long, enough/Six pounds down from lack of food/Why don’t ya try walking in those shoes?” Chris sings in the song’s impassioned chorus. “Put my boots back in the dirt/Put my hands back on the wheel/Take away the hurt/Put me back to work…”

Last month, Chris was among the long list of performers who had to cancel spring tour dates in order to help curb the virus’ spread. Since then, he’s taken to virtual performances, keeping in touch with fans on social media. He also recently celebrated his 34th birthday, posting a sweet series of images of his quarantine-style birthday party alongside his wife and children.

A number of Americans, particularly those who are suffering financially as a result of the quarantine, can likely relate to the sentiment of Chris’ new song. Though President Trump has suggested that he hopes to re-open the economy sooner rather than later, infectious disease specialists have warned that easing social distancing restrictions too early could result in dire consequences, including a resurgence of the virus until a vaccine is available.

