Big 3, Mason & Remy, Video
BIG 3: Unemployment Rises, Sports Could Return & Gas Could Hit $1
April 16, 2020
1. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to sweep across the country, the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits is down and yet still, staggeringly high.
2. Leading infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci says there’s a chance sports can come back as long as measures are put in place.
3. Gas for about a dollar is more common: roughly 1,300 stations are at $1.05 a gallon or less.
This is absolutely insane! Gas station here in Missouri is selling unleaded for $0.96!!! pic.twitter.com/Kaai3e9qJn— Shadox (@ShadoxFilms) April 15, 2020