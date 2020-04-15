“Yours”: Russell Dickerson and wife Kailey are having a baby

Russell Dickerson and his wife Kailey are expecting their first child together.

The couple announced the exciting news to People today, revealing that they had been trying for nine months to get pregnant. “It just got to the point where we’re like, ‘Well, if it happens, it happens. It’ll happen when it does.’ It’s all God’s timing on that part,” Russell explains. “So yeah, I was completely surprised.”

Kailey surprised Russell with the news of her pregnancy on New Years Day by hanging a stocking on the mantel, inside of which was a pair of blue slippers with the phrase “Best Dad” written on them.

The pair has also decided to hold off on finding out their baby’s sex until they have a name picked for each one. Russell admits that he’ll likely be the one to get up in the morning with the kids, but that his wife will be the emotional caregiver.

“Kailey will be the one that they run to when they get hurt or have to talk about if their feelings got hurt or anything. Mama Kailes will definitely help them through that,” he predicts.

Russell’s debut single and number-one hit, “Yours,” along with his new single, “Love You Like I Used To,” is inspired by his wife. Kailey also directed the videos for “Yours” and “Blue Tacoma.”

