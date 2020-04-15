WATCH: Ryan Hurd Covers Taylor Swift’s ‘False God’

Absolutely LOVE this! Nashville’s Ryan Hurd decided to record a cover of Taylor Swift‘s “False God” and posted a teaser of it on Twitter, saying, “Thank you @TaylorSwift for the song clinic. My favorite off [the album] ‘Lover’.” And it didn’t go unnoticed from there. Taylor saw the tweet and responded by replying back, “Love this so much.”

Listen to Ryan’s cover here and let us know what you think at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

