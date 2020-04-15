TRENDING w/ Bud And Broadway 04/15: Blues Launch Online Bid, NJ Make-A-Wish Kid, And Pilots Take Voluntary Leave

Here’s what’s trending with Bud and Broadway 0415 – Blues are launching an online effort benefiting the COVID-19 regional response fund, a Make A Wish kid had a big Disney trip planned but with the parks closed they instead organized a big parade dressed as Disney characters and brought Disney World to her, and yesterday thousands of pilots took voluntary leave and early retirement in a number around that is said to be around 5,500 pilots and 8,000 flight attendants.