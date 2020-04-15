Scotty McCreery to host virtual concert on gaming platform Club Cooee

Scotty McCreery is about to enter a new dimension.

The American Idol season 10 winner is set to deliver a virtual concert in Club Cooee, a global gaming platform and social media network.

Scotty will be turned into a digital avatar for the online show, which will take place over the course of two weekends later this month and next month. Club Cooee describes the event as a “very personal concert” during which Scotty will perform a number of his hit songs.

This marks the first time Club Cooee has hosted a performance on its platform. The “Five More Minutes” singer is also the first country artist to perform in an online gaming world.

“In this unsettling time where everyone has to be physically isolated because of COVID-19, it’s great to find a fun way to bring people together for some entertainment in the virtual world of Club Cooee,” Scotty says.

Fans can download the Cooee app and create their own avatar to join in the concerts, scheduled for April 24-26 and May 1-3.

