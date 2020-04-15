Nashville notes

Gone West has unveiled the animated lyric video for new song, “Slow Down,” an instant gratification track off the group’s upcoming debut album, Canyons. The song features an appearance by Vince Gill on guitar. Canyons will be released on June 12.

Chase Rice announced on Good Morning America that The Album Part II will drop on May 15. The four-song EP follows the January release of The Album Part I. Chase will combine both EPs and other new music for an upcoming full-length project, The Album.

CJ Solar will drop his new EP, Coming My Way, on May 1. His new single, “Watered Down Whiskey,” was released to country radio yesterday.

Keith Whitley‘s son Jesse Whitley is set to release a new song called “Try to Change My Ways” in honor of his father, who passed away in 1989. Jesse says the song reflects his father’s attitude about life and embraces Keith’s signature sound. “Try to Change My Ways” will be released on May 9, the 31st anniversary of Keith’s passing.

