‘Most People Are Good’: Luke Bryan to perform on Verizon’s ‘Pay It Forward Live’ series

Luke Bryan is paying it forward.

The American Idol judge is the latest artist to take part in Verizon’s Pay It Forward Live series in an effort to raise money for small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Luke wil perform Thursday night across Verizon’s social media channels, including on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

“When I heard about the Pay It Forward program Verizon was doing to support local small businesses I loved the idea of doing my part to help raise awareness for it,” says Luke. “These are the people who wake up every day living out their dreams and passions and bringing them into our communities. Let’s all continue to do right, support each other and Pay It Forward.”

Viewers are encouraged to support their local businesses by placing online orders or purchasing gift cards, among other things. Each time #PayitForwardLIVE is used, Verizon will donate $10 until it reaches its $2.5 million cap.

Luke’s Pay It Forward Live livestream takes place on April 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

