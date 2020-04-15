Morgan Wallen plans to go deep on second record: “Life ain’t always a party, you know?”

Morgan Wallen‘s built his career on uptempo, party songs like “Up Down” and “Whiskey Glasses.” But the East Tennessee native’s showing a more romantic, vulnerable side with his latest hit, “Chasin’ You.”

Since he’s also managed to give the mullet a mini-comeback, there’s no denying that Morgan has a big sense of fun. But he wants fans to know there’s more to him than that.

“I think that’s what brings people.” he tells ABC Audio. “That’s what draws people’s attention, but it’s good just to be real.”

“And if there’s some things that you go through,” he adds, “if you can write about it to get it off your chest, then I think that’s important.”

Morgan also teases we’ll likely see more of that on his upcoming sophomore album, the follow-up to 2018’s If Know Me.

“I like to have a good time,” he explains. “But I also like to dig deep and be honest with myself in music, too. And I think there’ll be a lot more of that on my next record.”

“There’s a few songs like that on this one,” he continues, “but probably not as many as are going be on the next one. But I think it’s good to be honest and to get your feelings out. Life ain’t always a party, you know?” (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

Morgan will probably have more reasons to celebrate in the coming weeks. “Chasin’ You” is currently at number four, and is likely to be his third consecutive number one.

