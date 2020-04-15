Luke Combs, Craig Morgan to perform on the Grand Ole Opry

Luke Combs is taking the Grand Ole Opry stage next Saturday.

The “Beer Never Broke My Heart” hitmaker will step into the sacred circle for the April 25 show. Though the Opry closed its doors to the public last month, the famous country music show continues to air live on WSM Radio, as well as on its new TV network, Circle.

Craig Morgan is also set to perform on the show that night. Craig made headlines last year with the release of his emotional song, “The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost.” He wrote it in honor of his son, Jerry, who drowned in a tubing accident in 2016. The song reached the top 30 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

Adhering to social distancing guidelines, the Grand Ole Opry is produced by a small team, and the artists perform acoustically on the stage while standing six feet apart.

The show will broadcast at 8 p.m. ET. You can tune in on the Circle network and via other TV affiliates, along with the Circle’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

