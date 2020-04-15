Carrie Underwood shares the special reason why she’s social distancing

Carrie Underwood has three sweet reasons for staying home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carrie is the latest participant in the new social media trend, #IStayHomeFor, that’s inspired people around the world to share who they’re hoping to keep safe by social distancing. For Carrie, it’s her husband, Mike Fisher, and their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob.

The superstar singer shared a photo on Instagram that shows her holding up a handmade sign that reads “#IStayHomeFor My Boys,” written in multi-colored crayon accompanied by two red hearts.

Carrie accepted the challenge from Dolly Parton, who revealed that she’s staying home for all of her “beautiful fans.” “This is so important right now to protect yourself, your community and the world,” Dolly writes.

Carrie has passed the challenge on to fellow country couples Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, and Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman.

Other stars who have participated in the challenge include Reba McEntire, Brandi Carlile, Kristin Chenoweth and Ellen DeGeneres.

