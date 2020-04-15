Brad Paisley is a team player in new song “No I in Beer”

Brad Paisley calls for unity in his new song, “No I in Beer.”

The cleverly worded tune, which features Brad’s signature guitar skills, also has him preaching about how drinking is a group activity and people shouldn’t wallow in their sorrows alone.

“Cause we’re all in this together/To me it’s all so clear/Drinkin’ oughta be a team effort/There is no I in beer,” he chants.

While centered around the classic American libation, at the heart of the song is a sense of community. Brad wrote the song with Kelly Lovelace in 2018, but says it adopted new meaning for him during this time of crisis as people remain separated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If we’ve ever felt unified as Americans, as citizens of the world, it’s the fact that nobody loves what we’re going through, but everybody’s willing to do what we have to do,” he explains. “One of those things is, let’s be a team.”

Brad also plans to start hosting virtual happy hours along with his livestream concerts in the near future.

