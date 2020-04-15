Big 3, Mason & Remy, Video
BIG 3: States Talk Reopening, MO Could Open in May & Farm Animal Zoom Calls
April 15, 2020
1. Dr. Anthony Fauci, says we’re going to have to be extremely careful about how the process plays out.
2. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says COVID-19 testing and social distancing are the most important factors in getting the virus under control.
3. Imagine seeing a goat, llama or sheep join in on that next Zoom work meeting. A California farm is making it happen.
You Can (And Should!) Have Zoom Meetings With Rescued Farm Animals https://t.co/F4i82wG68v— Vegan Insight (@VeganInsight) April 14, 2020