TRENDING w/ Bud And Broadway 04/14: COVID-19 Update, Indiana Firefighter Receives Everyone’s Stimulus Checks, And Blues Raffle

Here’s what’s trending with Bud and Broadway 0414 – the latest COVID-19 Update in the St. Louis area has the death toll at 24 and 706 total cases as of yesterday, and your stimulus check from the IRS could be in the bank account of a Indiana volunteer firefighter who’s bank statement read $8.2 million thanks to an error from the IRS, and the Blues are launching an online raffle to benefit the COVID-19 regional response fund.