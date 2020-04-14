Nashville notes

Ruston Kelly has released his new song, “Brave.” The corresponding video was shot during his headlining debut at the Ryman Auditorium in March. He’s also unveiled a T-shirt in honor of the song, with all of the proceeds going toward MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund.

New artist Sykamore has released the lyric video for her new song, “California King.” Originally from Canada, Sykamore is now based in Nashville and signed to Home Team Publishing, founded by Thomas Rhett, his manager Virginia Davis, and hit songwriting father Rhett Akins.

Billy Ray Cyrus is participating in “Higher Together: Sessions from Home” in celebration of 420. Billy Ray will debut his new single, “Hillbilly Ray,” and its animated music video during the livestreamed event. The program will also raise donations for the Last Prisoner Project that protects incarcerated people during the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will stream on Weedwaps on April 20 from 3 – 8 p.m. ET.

