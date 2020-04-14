Michael Ray to host weekly throwback-themed livestream

Michael Ray is hopping on the bandwagon of social media livestreams, but with a throwback twist.

The “Kiss You in the Morning” singer is set to host “HonkyTonk Tuesday,” where he’ll perform some of his favorite songs and throwback country classics. He’ll also take requests from fans and promises that there will be a few surprise guests along the way.

The weekly session will be streamed on Michael’s Instagram page, starting tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

Keith Urban and Luke Combs are among the other artists who have hosted livestreams for fans.

Michael’s current single, “Her World or Mine,” is in the top 25 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

