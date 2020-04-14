Maren Morris, Lady Antebellum join ‘One World: Together at Home’ lineup

Maren Morris and Lady Antebellum are among the many newly announced artists who will participate in the massive online COVID-19 fundraising event, One World: Together at Home.

Hosted by advocacy organization Global Citizen and co-created by Lady Gaga, the digital event features artists across all genres who are virtually coming together to pledge unity and raise money for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO, as well as show support for healthcare professionals around the world.

The “Girl” and “Need You Now” hitmakers, along with Billy Ray Cyrus, are joining previously announced country acts Keith Urban and Kacey Musgraves, who are set to perform alongside superstar artists including Paul McCartney, Oprah Winfrey, Taylor Swift, Ellen DeGeneres, Stevie Wonder and many others. Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel will co-host.

In addition to generating donations for the World Health Organization’s fund, the event will also raise awareness of regional charities providing food, shelter and other necessities to those in need.

One World: Together at Home airs on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on several networks including ABC, NBC and CBS. The digital stream begins at 2 p.m. ET on platforms including YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Amazon Prime.

