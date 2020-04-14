ICYMI: Brett Eldredge Announces New Song ‘Gabrielle’ Will Drop Friday

It’ll be good to get some new Brett Eldredge music in our lives. The Nashville star announced yesterday that his newest single “Gabrielle” will drop on Friday after nearly 2 years of not releasing one, saying, “Ok ok, I’ll spill the goods, the World premiere of my new single GABRIELLE is this Friday! I hope it brings you some happiness⁣⁣.”

We had a good idea that something was coming since he’d been teasing it from his Instagram account, sharing a video at the end of March with the caption, “sometimes you gotta lose yourself, to make your way back home.” His follow-up posts indicated the same. Last week, he posted a clip of himself driving and wrote, “empty streets and whistlin pines, but not a day goes by, you don’t crowd my mind,” and over the weekend, Eldredge posted a shot of himself recording at a microphone.

According to popculture.com, Eldredge co-wrote “Gabrielle” with Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk, and the song will ship to country radio on April 27. “‘Gabrielle’ is about a love that didn’t quite work out and you always wonder what it could have been,” Eldredge said in a statement, via Nash Country Daily. “It could’ve ended up being something amazing and you wonder what they’re doing in their life right now and go back to those feelings when you hear the song.”

