Garth Brooks enjoys being quarantined with “best friend” Trisha Yearwood

While some couples joke that living in quarantine may put a strain on their relationship, Garth Brooks claims it has the opposite effect on his relationship with wife Trisha Yearwood.

According to Garth, the consistent one-on-one time he’s had with his wife as they practice social distancing has brought them closer, allowing him to get to know her in new ways.

During the latest episode of Inside Studio G, the “Unanswered Prayers” singer gushes about his wife and how he’s grateful for this time that allows them to connect on a deeper level.

“I’m lucky enough to be quarantined with my best friend,” Garth says. “When you’re with the love of your life, you think you don’t need to know anything else other than that. Just kinda walkin’ and talkin’ with my best friend and getting to know a lot more about her. And I think people are with people for a reason, so the more I find out about her, the more I find out about myself.”

Additionally, Garth continues to share his positive spirit, praising the acts of kindness he’s seen from afar, hoping that stands as a symbol during these trying times.

“My prayer, my strength, everything I ask for you is stay strong,” he encourages. “Keep it up.”

