BIG 3: Local Hospital’s Experimental Treatment, Stay-At-Home STL & Cookie Monster Snack Time

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said Monday that a stay-at-home order was likely to remain in force until at least May, and said the ability to test more people was an important step toward restarting the local economy. https://t.co/BHCnfSlpAW — St. Louis Post-Dispatch (@stltoday) April 13, 2020

1. Mercy Hospital said it’s trying a new experimental treatment that could help people fight the virus, and the results are already better than doctors had hoped.2. St. Louis area leaders are planning on stay-at-home orders to last several more weeks. A statewide order in Missouri expires April 24th, while Illinois ends April 30th.3. Cookie Monster is helping to keep kids entertained while quarantined at home.