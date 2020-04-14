Big 3, Mason & Remy, Video

BIG 3: Local Hospital’s Experimental Treatment, Stay-At-Home STL & Cookie Monster Snack Time

April 14, 2020
1. Mercy Hospital said it’s trying a new experimental treatment that could help people fight the virus, and the results are already better than doctors had hoped.

2. St. Louis area leaders are planning on stay-at-home orders to last several more weeks.  A statewide order in Missouri expires April 24th, while Illinois ends April 30th.

3. Cookie Monster is helping to keep kids entertained while quarantined at home.