BIG 3: Local Hospital’s Experimental Treatment, Stay-At-Home STL & Cookie Monster Snack Time
April 14, 2020
1. Mercy Hospital said it’s trying a new experimental treatment that could help people fight the virus, and the results are already better than doctors had hoped. 2. St. Louis area leaders are planning on stay-at-home orders to last several more weeks. A statewide order in Missouri expires April 24th, while Illinois ends April 30th.
3. Cookie Monster is helping to keep kids entertained while quarantined at home.
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said Monday that a stay-at-home order was likely to remain in force until at least May, and said the ability to test more people was an important step toward restarting the local economy. https://t.co/BHCnfSlpAW— St. Louis Post-Dispatch (@stltoday) April 13, 2020