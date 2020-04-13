WATCH: Big & Rich Release New ‘Stay Home’ Music Video

It’s been the universal message during this COVID-19 pandemic all around the world.. “stay home”. That the subject of Big & Rich’s new song where they promote being socially distant. The new video features clips that fans sent to them of their lives during quarantine that’s mixed in with John Rich playing his guitar poolside, and Big Kenny Alphin eating peanuts aboard his spaceship, or something that looks like one.

