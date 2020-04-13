TRENDING w/ Bud And Broadway 04/13: Airline Numbers At All-Time Low, WWII Vet Raises $500,000, And Port Processing Facility Closes Due To COVID-19

Here’s what’s trending with Bud and Broadway 0413 – Airlines experience another record number of people not flying as there was a 96% drop compared to last year due to COVID-19, a 99 WWII vet raised money for charity by walking back and forth on his front porch and raising $500,00 so far, and one of the biggest port processing facilities is closing until further notice due to one of their employees falling ill to coronavirus.