Miranda Lambert shares photo of her and ‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic from 2017

Miranda Lambert just dropped a bomb on fans with a throwback photo of her and Tiger King star Joe Exotic.

Miranda revealed on Twitter Monday that she had a brief encounter with the big cat enthusiast in 2017, not knowing who he was at the time. She explains that after Hurricane Harvey ravaged parts of her home state of Texas, including Houston, Miranda ventured to the city with her nonprofit Mutt Nation to help displaced animals.

She put out a call for volunteers to help transport existing shelter dogs to Oklahoma to make space at the Houston shelter for animals that had been separated from their owners during the storm. One of those volunteers was Joe, who offered his trailer to help move the animals.

“I’ve never been to his zoo and I didn’t even know he had tigers,” Miranda discloses, alongside the photo of her posing with Joe and his staff. “OBVIOUSLY I’d never condone animals being treated badly.”

She also captions the photo with #WayTooPrettyForPrison, nodding both to the title of her duet with Maren Morris off her latest album, Wildcard, and the fact that Joe is currently in prison on federal counts of animal abuse and murder for hire against Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin.

Joe is the subject of the wildly popular Netflix true crime series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, that documents his life as a tiger breeder and former owner of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.