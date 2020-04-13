Maren Morris is “thriving” on 30th birthday

Maren Morris is looking on the bright side as she turns 30 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Middle” hitmaker, who turned 30 on Friday, commemorated the day with a simple Instagram post from home that shows her smiling down at son Hayes as she cradles him in her arm. “Thirty, social distancing and thriving,” she captions the sweet moment.

Maren’s husband, Ryan Hurd, also recognized her special day on social media with a photo of his wife snuggling in bed with their new baby, remarking how in awe he is of her.

“30 looks beautiful on you, MM. Happy Birthday from me and your almost 3 week old birthday present. We are so proud to be yours!” Ryan writes.

In a separate post, Ryan continues to share his admiration for Maren with a throwback photo of the couple, with Maren sipping a margarita from a red Solo cup as they walk backstage at a show. The songwriter also reveals that their original plans to celebrate her birthday involved two parties, one in Las Vegas followed by another at home in Nashville. But having a baby in the midst of a pandemic changed those plans.

“She hasn’t complained once. She’s wise beyond her 30 years, thoughtful and comfortable in her own skin,” Ryan continues about Maren. “It has been an amazing few weeks, and I can’t wait to give them the celebration she deserves.”

The couple welcomed Hayes on March 23.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.