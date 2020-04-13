Brett Eldredge meets “Gabrielle” in new single

Brett Eldredge is set to release his new single, “Gabrielle,” on Friday.

Co-written by Brett, Ian Fitchuk and Daniel Tashian, the song is described as a “wistful” piano ballad that ponders the end of a relationship. Instead of feeling remorse, the singer wishes his former lover well as they go their separate ways.

“’Gabrielle’ is about a love that didn’t quite work out and you always wonder what it could have been. It could’ve ended up being something amazing and you wonder what they’re doing in their life right now and go back to those feelings when you hear the song,” Brett explains.

Fitchuk and Tashian, known for their work on Kacey Musgraves‘ multiple Grammy-winning Golden Hour as co-writers and producers, also produced “Gabrielle.”

The new single follows Brett’s 2018 chart-topping hit, “Love Someone.” “Gabrielle” is the first taste of Brett’s upcoming album, the first since his self-titled project was released in 2017.

