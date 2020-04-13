BIG 3: Stimulus Checks Rolling Out, XFL No Plans for Return & New “Cannonball Run” Record

1. Americans expecting a stimulus check can start checking their bank accounts, provided the federal government has access to your direct deposit information.2. The future of the XFL is up in the air. ESPN reports the football league owned by WWE CEO/president Vince McMahon has suspended operations and has laid off nearly all of its staff.3. Three people have set what is believed to be a record by driving from New York City to Redondo Beach, California, in 26 hours and 38 minutes.