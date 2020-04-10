WATCH: Kip Moore Releases Clips Of Himself Performing Songs In New Video

According to Universal Music Group Nashville:

Kip Moore is offering fans a form of virtual escape, today announcing his “IN THE WILD SESSIONS,” an acoustic video series that will give fans insight into Moore’s upcoming forth studio album WILD WORLD, available May 29. The first video available in the series of videos and available to watch here, is a spine-tingling version of the forthcoming releases’ title track that sees Moore performing in the atmospheric Californian desert as he collaborates with independent artists, vocalist India Carney and guitarist Melissa Dougherty.

“The ‘In The Wild Sessions’ began as a way to tell the story of these songs in a bare bones kind of way,” shared Moore. “I love to travel, and so PJ and I scouted a spot in the desert in California and hand-picked some independent artists to do the sessions with, as a way of also highlighting their amazing talents too. We shot five videos in the desert and then when our plans changed a little with everything going on, we shifted gears while I’m here in Kentucky in isolation. The scenery here in Red River Gorge is also one of my favorite places to be and so I’m looking forward to also sharing this pocket of the world in some of the videos to come.”

