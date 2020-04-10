Bud and Broadway
TRENDING w/ Bud And Broadway 04/10: Amazon Suspends Third Party Shipping, George Bar Donates To Employees, And MO In-Person Classes Canceled
Here’s what’s trending with Bud and Broadway 0410 – Starting in June, Amazon will suspend Amazon shipping to focus its resources on its main business, The Sand Bar in Georgia would ultimately close due to COVID-19 but not before taking all its iconic dollar bills off the wall and donating it to the employees, and finally Gov. Parsons calls for in-person classes to be cancelled in the Missouri school system.