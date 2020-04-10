‘One of Them Girls’: Lee Brice celebrates strong women in his new single, music video

Lee Brice’s next radio single is the anthemic “One of Them Girls,” a tribute to the kind of smart, strong woman that “all of us — deep down, at the end of the day, at the end of our lives — really hope to have loving us,” the singer explains.

He was inspired to write the song on Father’s Day of 2019, after a reflective moment with his family. Lee, who’s a father of three, called an “emergency songwriting session” with co-writers Ashley Gorley, Dallas Davidson and Ben Johnson at two o’clock in the morning in order to bring the track to life.

Along with the new song, Lee is debuting a music video that casts a single mom and firefighter as the hero of the story.

In the clip, we see her struggling to make ends meet but still creating a joyful life for her daughter. In the climactic final scene, she saves an older man trapped inside an upside-down, fire-filled car, holding his hand as paramedics load him into an ambulance. There’s no love interest coming to the rescue in the video’s story, but that’s because the woman’s the one doing the saving.

Lee’s new single follows his recent duet with Carly Pearce, “I Hope You’re Happy Now.” The singer’s most recent solo single, “Rumor,” was a chart-topping hit on country radio last year.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.