Nashville notes

Blake Shelton will virtually return to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday for a special “At Home” edition. Blake will chat with show host Jimmy Fallon and bring his pop superstar girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, along for a special performance of their duet, “Nobody But You.”

In case you missed it, Brad Paisley performed on last night’s Risky Jam, the live streamed iteration of bi-weekly Nashville singer-songwriter showcase Whiskey Jam. Brad took the virtual stage alongside CJ Solar, Bobby Pinson and many more.

Rising country trio Avenue Beat also went live on Instagram last night with featured guests Maddie & Tae, RaeLynn and songwriter Laura Veltz. The group drop their next song, “thank you anxiety,” today.

The Bellamy Brothers have partnered with Florida-based medical cannabis company Trulieve to develop their own product line, Old Hippie Stash. Taking its name from the band’s 1985 tune, “Old Hippie,” the Brothers’ product is available at Trulieve dispensaries across Florida.

Rising singer and former The Voice finalist Emily Ann Roberts shared the music video for her reflective new song, “How the Car’s Running.” She celebrated the new clip in a live streamed show on The Voice’s Instagram on Thursday night.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.