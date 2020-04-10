Easton Corbin is still ‘A Little More Country Than That’ ten years later, with acoustic release

A decade after he released his hit debut single, “A Little More Country Than That,” Easton Corbin is revisiting his beloved tune with an acoustic treatment. The new version strips “A Little More Country Than That” down to its essentials, spotlighting an acoustic guitar and the singer’s voice.

Easton still remembers the moment he found out that his ballad had hit the top of the charts.

“The feeling of that first number one — there’s nothing like it,” he reflects. “It was one of the greatest days of my life. After that, things just kind of took off. I’ve been so fortunate over the past ten years to have the career I do — and the loyalty of fans that continue to show up and listen.”

As he looks back over his country career to date, the singer adds that he can’t wait for his loyal fan base to join him on the next leg of his musical journey.

“I’m so honored that people continue to choose to support me and my music, and I’m excited for them to hear what’s coming,” he says.

Last fall, Easton released his tearjerker ballad, “Raising Humans,” a meditation on unconditional love told from the perspective of a dog. He has partnered with Companions for Heroes, an organization that pairs shelter animals with veterans and active duty military personnel.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.