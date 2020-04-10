‘American Idol’ champ Laine Hardy showcases his Louisiana roots with two-pack of songs, music video

Since winning American Idol in 2019, Laine Hardy has been hard at work in Nashville, immersing himself in the songwriting community and writing and selecting his next songs. Now, the singer is ready to share the first two tunes from his next batch of music.

Laine puts his Louisiana upbringing front and center in the new songs, “Ground I Grew Up On” and “Let There Be Country.” Both tracks are nostalgic tributes to the singer’s rural Louisiana childhood, recalling a carefree life spent on the water and in the woods.

In addition to dropping the new tunes, Laine further paid homage to his home state in the music video for “Ground I Grew Up On,” which was shot in his hometown of Livingston, Louisiana.

Throughout the video, Laine takes fans on a ride through the countryside, first in the shotgun seat of his truck, and then on a picturesque bayou as the singer and his buddies hang out on the water.

“What I love most about this music video is, it is spot on what I love to do and how I grew up, hanging with all my buddies on the river and just having a good time!” Laine explains. “I hope that it helps people in Louisiana and the whole country in this crazy time we’re all going through together. Hope it reminds people of the fun we will be having again soon.”

In the meantime, you can see Laine on his upcoming Ground I Grew Up on Virtual Tour. Throughout April and May, he’ll perform a series of live-streamed shows. For all the details, check out his website.

