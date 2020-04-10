After nearly five years, Maddie & Tae reveal ‘The Way It Feels’ to finally release their sophomore album

It’s been nearly five years since Maddie & Tae‘s debut, Start Here, came out in August of 2015. After a long wait and a label change, the duo’s sophomore album, The Way it Feels, finally arrives Friday.

“This album really represents perseverance and redemption for us, with how many struggles it took to get here,” Maddie Marlow tells ABC Audio. “So we are just really celebrating this big win of finally getting to tell our story, and share this project — that we’ve worked on for years — with our fans.”

Along the way, Maddie and Tae Dye haven’t done too badly for themselves. They scored a number one and won a CMA Award for their debut single, “Girl in a Country Song.”

Now, their current single, “Die from a Broken Heart,” is in the top twenty-five — plenty of reason to celebrate, even in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think me and my husband may pop open a bottle of champagne or something fun like that,” Maddie predicts.

Fans have gotten a preview of The Way It Feels, thanks to Maddie & Tae’s two EPs, One Heart to Another and Everywhere I’m Goin’, which came out in April and October of last year.

Among the new songs, Maddie points to “My Man” as a favorite, no doubt related to the fact that both she and Tae got married in the past few months.

“I feel like it is a little song of sunshine,” Maddie says. “It just makes my heart so happy. It’s so fun and upbeat and I feel like it’s a really accurate representation of where we are in our lives right now. And so I can’t wait for [fans] to hear that, and I hope it kind of lifts their spirit in this crazy time.”

