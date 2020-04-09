Bud and Broadway
TRENDING w/ Bud And Broadway 04/09: COVID-19 Update, BJC Introduce Pop-Up Markets, And Schnucks Encouraging Shoppers To Use Masks
April 9, 2020
Here’s what’s trending with Bud and Broadway 04/09 – there are now 432,000 COVID-19 cases in the US with the death toll at 14,000, employees at BJC Hospitals will be able utilize new pop-up markets so you can buy pre-made meals, and Schnucks stores will encourage people to wear masks while shopping as well as leaving reusable bags at home.