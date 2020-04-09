Luke Combs, Kelsea Ballerini and more share early versions of songs in social media demo challenge

Across social media, country stars have been heeding the call of the “Demo Challenge,” a viral game that calls on artists to post the earliest versions of their songs.

Jake Owen offered up an unreleased cover of John Prine’s “Let’s Talk Dirty in Hawaiian,” which he posted in tribute to the songwriting great after John died of complications of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Jake explained that the demo dates back to a day when he was in the studio recording, and had a little extra time left over. A photo of John hanging on the wall inspired him to cut his own rendition of “Let’s Talk Dirty in Hawaiian.”

More stars quickly jumped on board, including Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs and Kelsea Ballerini. Kelsea shared a peek into the demo of “needy,” one of the songs off her recently released, self-titled third album.

Luke not only shared an inside look into his songwriting process, he also gave fans a taste of a tune they’d never before heard: a snippet of an unreleased song called “South on Ya.”

Morgan took the opportunity to offer a glimpse into new music, too, posting a track called “7 Summers” that, he said, he was “a little on the fence about” including on his next album. Chris Lane also shared an unreleased “quarantine one,” asking fans if they thought he should officially cut the track.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.