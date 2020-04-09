Big 3, Mason & Remy, Video
BIG 3: Social Distancing Working, WashU Testing COVID-19 Drug & Potential Joe Exotic Pardon
April 9, 2020
1. Social distancing seems to be working in the fight against COVID-19.
2. Washington University School of Medicine has launched a new clinical trial to evaluate using antimalarial drugs as a potential treatment for COVID-19 patients.
3. President Trump says he’ll take a look at a possible pardon for Joe Exotic.