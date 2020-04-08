Willie Nelson will helm a special Farm Aid broadcast to help farmers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

Willie Nelson’s non-profit organization to support agriculture in America, Farm Aid, is joining forces with AXS TV to launch a special broadcast called At Home with Farm Aid.

The hour-long special will feature performances from Willie along with his fellow famous Farm Aid board members John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews and Neil Young. Also making an appearance will be Willie’s musical sons, Lukas, of Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real, and Micah.

The special will raise awareness and funds to benefit farmers whose livelihoods have been threatened by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“The coronavirus has disrupted our entire country and is a grave threat to all of us,” Willie explains. “One of its many impacts is that it has helped us to better see the value of essential people like healthcare workers, grocery store clerks, delivery truck drivers and farmers and ranchers.

Now, he continues, that essential class of workers need support.

“Farm Aid has worked for 35 years to build a family farm centered agricultural system, and we are here now to support farmers and ranchers in this crisis, without whom we could not eat. The time to build a resilient family farm food system is now!” the singer concludes.

At Home with Farm Aid will air on Saturday beginning at 8PM ET. You can tune in on AXS TV as well as on Farm Aid’s website, and across the network’s social media platforms.

