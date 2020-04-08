WATCH: Luke Combs Releases Brand New ‘Does To Me’ Music Video

It’s here! Country star Luke Combs dropped the new video for “Does To Me’ featuring Eric Church and we think you’re going to be into it. He recently called upon his fans to submit moments in their own lives that are important to them and some of them ultimately made the video. “When we started getting things ready for the ‘Does to Me’ music video, I knew I wanted my fans to be involved, so I had them share things that might not mean a lot to others, but did to them,” he explained in a tweet that kicks off the video.

