Russell Dickerson’s ‘Love You Like I Used To’ music video is a love story with a twist

The music video for Russell Dickerson’s new single, “Love You Like I Used To,” tells the story of a guy who’s packing up his suitcase and leaves a note by his sleeping wife’s bedside. But it’s not because he’s fallen out of love.

Instead, the song is an ode to love that gets sweeter as years go by. In the clip, the man leaves his family at home as he heads out the door for a business trip. Between meetings, he takes time to video chat with his wife and three children.

Even when a beautiful woman slips her phone number to him in a coffee shop, the man remains faithful to his own lasting love and the message of the song.

For Russell, “Love You Like I Used To” is personal. It’s an ode to his wife, Kailey, who also directed the song’s music video alongside her directing partner and brother, Toben Seymour.

“Like all of my songs, I’ve lived it. I started dating my wife 10 years ago and it is true — I don’t love her like I used to and I think a lot of people will be able to relate to this song,” the singer explains.

“Love You Like I Used To” is a preview of Russell’s upcoming sophomore album, which is due out later in the year.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.