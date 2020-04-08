Miranda Lambert mourns the loss of John Prine: ‘He did set my world on fire. All of ours…’

After news broke that John Prine had died of COVID-19 complications on Sunday, artists of all descriptions turned to social media to pay tribute to the songwriting icon. Among them was Miranda Lambert, who has long considered John an inspiration who set a high bar when it comes to great songwriting.

Sunday night, Miranda posted a pair of videos shot on her farm to her Instagram Stories. Along the edge of her fire pit are the lyrics to John’s 1978 song “That’s the Way the World Goes ‘Round,” written in the singer’s own handwriting, as well as his signature.

“John wrote these lyrics for me and signed it and we had them cut into the metal,” Miranda wrote. “He did set my world on fire. All of ours.”

“That’s the Way the World Goes ‘Round” is a particularly meaningful piece to Miranda: She covered the tune on her 2009 album, Revolution.

The singer also shared a photograph of herself and John to social media. “Thank you for everything,” she wrote. “One and only.”

Miranda was one of many artists who celebrated Prine following his death. Ashley McBryde, Brothers Osborne, Jason Isbell, Margo Price and a multitude of others also posted remembrances of John.

John Prine died after a relatively lengthy bout with the virus. Late last month, his family announced that he had been hospitalized in critical condition and was on a ventilator. He was 73 years old.

