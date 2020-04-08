Dustin Lynch torches his hometown in blazing “Momma’s House” music video

Heartbreak takes a fiery turn in the music video for “Momma’s House,” the latest single from Dustin Lynch’s new album, Tullahoma.

Shot in Lafayette, Tennessee, the clip finds Dustin brooding over a bad breakup, and tempted to set fire to the town that holds all his painful memories. No mailbox, park bench or apartment building is safe from the blaze — that is, until the singer realizes that if he burns down the whole town, he’ll also have to destroy the house where he grew up.

Sitting alone on a bar stool at the end of the video, Dustin chooses to walk away before striking the first match. In the closing shot, he stands in front of his mom’s unscathed house and smiles at the mailbox, which reads, “Lynch.”

“Momma’s House” follows Tullahoma’s first two singles, “Good Girl” and “Ridin’ Roads,” which both hit the number-one spot at country radio.

