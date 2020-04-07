Bud and Broadway
TRENDING w/ Bud And Broadway 04/07: National COVID-19 Update, Gift Cards In Des Moines, And Viagra Component May Help Cure Coronavirus
April 7, 2020
Here’s what’s trending with Bud and Broadway 04/07 – the death toll here in the US has surpassed 10,000 due to COVID-19, an anonymous person bought $150 gift cards for every household in Des Moines to spend at local businesses, and tests are underway to see if the main component in Viagra can be used as a potential vaccine for coronavirus.