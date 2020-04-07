Nashville notes

Singer and actress Rita Wilson has teamed up with 90s hip-hop group Naughty by Nature for a remix of its signature hit, “Hip Hop Hooray.” The song will be available on streaming services on Friday, with proceeds going to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Tenille Townes has released a reflective new tune, “The Most Beautiful Things.” She debuted the song live during the ACM Presents: Our Country pre-show telecast on Sunday.

