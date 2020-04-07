Maren Morris sets a pop chart record with “The Bones”

Maren Morris‘ crossover hit “The Bones” has set a new record.

The song has peaked at number one the Billboard Adult Pop Songs chart after a 45-week-long journey to get there, marking the longest trip to the top spot in the chart’s history.

Pop group The Script was the previous act to hold that record, with its 36-week climb to number one in 2010 with “Breakeven.” Maren had previously claimed the top slot on the Adult Pop Songs chart in 2018 alongside Zedd and Grey with their global hit, “The Middle.”

“The Bones” sat in the number-one spot on the Billboard Country Airplay chart for two weeks in February, giving Maren a total of three chart-toppers as a solo artist. She also has a number one with Thomas Rhett on the collaborative “Craving You.”

Maren is still scheduled to embark on her RSVP: The Tour this summer.

